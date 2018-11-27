Quantcast

 

Various News: Full Cody vs. Nick Aldis Match From NWA 70 Online, Drake Maverick Mocks Bobby Roode Over Raw Segment

November 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
nick aldis nwa

– The National Wrestling Alliance has released the full Nick Aldis vs. Cody from the NWA 70 show online. You can see the match below:

– Drake Maverick took to Twitter to mock Bobby Roode after last night’s not-so-Glorious Raw moment, where Maverick cost Roode and Chad Gable the Tag Team Championships by urinating on Roode’s robe:

