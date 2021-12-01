wrestling / News

Various News: Hikaru Shida Set To Return To Japan, Fuego del Sol To Make GCW Debut, Several Wrestlers Leave Ice Ribbon Promotion

December 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Hikaru Shida has announced that she will return to Japan for an upcoming event for the MAKAI project, where she plays Princess Tsuru. MAKAI GENESIS “ReBOOT” happens on February 4 at Kameari Ririo Hall.

– Fuego del Sol will make his debut for GCW at their event So Alive this Saturday in Dallas. An opponent has not been announced.

PWInsider reports that several wrestlers are leaving Ice Ribbon in Japan.

Thekla is taking time off for rest and to recoup after she said that pro wrestling has “taken a toll.” Others leaving include current International Ribbon Tag Team Champion Risa Sera (who teams with Maya Yukihi), Suzu Suzuki, Akane Fujita, Mochi Miyagi and Kurumi Hiragi, who all leave on December 31. They will be a hardcore death match group called Prominence and work freelance.

Kyuuri, who debuted in 2013, is planning to retire.

Finally, Maya Yukihi’s contract is up next year and she will work freelance.

