Various News: Impact Says July Was Their Biggest Month On Social Media, Eddie Kingston Removed From ICW Event, Legado Del Fantasma Sends Message To Locker Room

August 1, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Impact Wrestling revealed that July was their biggest month on social media ever.

July was our biggest month ever on YouTube, our biggest month ever on Twitter, our biggest month ever on Instagram plus we have a record number of @IMPACTPlusApp subscribers. Thank you for all your support and momentum!

– After he signed with AEW yesterday, Eddie Kingston has been pulled from his ICW No Holds Barred match with Tony Deppen. It will now be an open challenge from Deppen.

– WWE has posted a new video of El Legado del Fantasma giving a message to the 205 Live roster:

