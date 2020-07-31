wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Officially Signs With AEW
July 31, 2020 | Posted by
The mad king is now all elite. AEW has announced that Eddie Kingston has officially signed with the company after making an impressive debut on Dynamite last week. Kingston answered the TNT Open Challenge from Cody and while he lost, his appearance received a lot of buzz online. This is the second wrestler AEW has signed after the open challenge, as they did the same with Ricky Starks last month.
Welcome to the team #MadKing#EddieKingston is #AllElite #SignEddieKingston is now #EddieKingstonIsSigned pic.twitter.com/5O8KWHXvoI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 31, 2020
