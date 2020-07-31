wrestling / News

Eddie Kingston Officially Signs With AEW

July 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Eddie Kingston AEW

The mad king is now all elite. AEW has announced that Eddie Kingston has officially signed with the company after making an impressive debut on Dynamite last week. Kingston answered the TNT Open Challenge from Cody and while he lost, his appearance received a lot of buzz online. This is the second wrestler AEW has signed after the open challenge, as they did the same with Ricky Starks last month.

