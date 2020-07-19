wrestling / News

Various News: Jay White Teases Return To NJPW, Big E Shows Support For Naomi, This Week’s MLW Underground Online

July 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jay White NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 26, NJPW G1 Climax

– Jay White has posted an image to his Instagram story (via Wrestling Inc) which seemingly teases his return to NJPW. The photo shows that he’s on an airplane and has the date July 25, which is the same date as NJPW’s Sengoku Lord event. White has been out of action since the pandemic started, because he’s been stuck in New Zealand due to travel restrictions.

Since then, Bullet Club has seen some changes, with new IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental champion EVIL joining up. EVIL will defend those titles against Hiromu Takahashi at the same event.

– Big E joined in with the people supporting Naomi on Twitter.

He wrote: “It’s dope to see the deserved love @NaomiWWE gets. I’ve known her for over a decade. She’s an incredible performer & one of the best humans I’ve ever known.

– The latest episode of MLW Underground is now online.

Big E., Jay White, MLW Underground, Joseph Lee

