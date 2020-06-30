wrestling / News
Various News: Jeff Jarrett vs. Impact Wrestling Trial Begins Today, This Week’s Episode of OVW TV, FS1 Airing Survivor Series 2018 Tonight
– Jeff Jarrett’s lawsuit against Impact Wrestling will go to trial today at 10 AM ET in Nashville. Jurors were selected yesterday after three hours. The trial is expected to last 5-8 days. Jarrett claims that Anthem Media and Impact violated state and federal trademark laws over Global Wrestling Entertainment and Jarrett’s property rights to his name, photograph and likeness.
– This week’s episode of OVW TV is now online.
– FS1 will air the 2018 edition of Survivor Series tonight, which features the following matches:
* WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.
* WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.
* Elimination Match: Team Raw: Bobby Lashley & Finn Balor & Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre & Braun Strowman (with Baron Corbin) vs. Team SmackDown: The Miz & Shane McMahon & Rey Mysterio & Samoa Joe & Jeff Hardy.
* Elimination Match: Team Raw: Ruby Riott & Natalya & Tamina & Nia Jax & Mickie James (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Team SmackDown: Asuka & Carmella & TBA & Naomi & Sonya Deville.
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali.
