Various News: Jeff Jarrett vs. Impact Wrestling Trial Begins Today, This Week’s Episode of OVW TV, FS1 Airing Survivor Series 2018 Tonight

– Jeff Jarrett’s lawsuit against Impact Wrestling will go to trial today at 10 AM ET in Nashville. Jurors were selected yesterday after three hours. The trial is expected to last 5-8 days. Jarrett claims that Anthem Media and Impact violated state and federal trademark laws over Global Wrestling Entertainment and Jarrett’s property rights to his name, photograph and likeness.

– This week’s episode of OVW TV is now online.

– FS1 will air the 2018 edition of Survivor Series tonight, which features the following matches:

* WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

* WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

* Elimination Match: Team Raw: Bobby Lashley & Finn Balor & Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre & Braun Strowman (with Baron Corbin) vs. Team SmackDown: The Miz & Shane McMahon & Rey Mysterio & Samoa Joe & Jeff Hardy.

* Elimination Match: Team Raw: Ruby Riott & Natalya & Tamina & Nia Jax & Mickie James (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Team SmackDown: Asuka & Carmella & TBA & Naomi & Sonya Deville.

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali.