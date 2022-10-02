Various News: JONAH Apologizes for Missing NJPW Royal Quest Shows, The Rock Black Adam Christmas Ornament

– As previously noted, JONAH had to withdraw from this weekend’s NJPW Royal Quest II shows in London due to travel issues caused by Hurricane Ian. JONAH apologized to the fans for his absence via Twitter, which you can see below:

“Sorry to all the fans attending. Everyone knows the UK is special for me and I love to wrestle there. It was out of my hands. Blame IAN! I was looking forward to stomping Mr potato head in front of you all! I’ll make sure I’m back in LONDON soon enough! #TMDK”

– Hallmark.com has a new Christmas ornament available for pre-order for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson from his new, upcoming movie, Black Adam. The ornament will be available to ship on November 4.