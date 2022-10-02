wrestling / News
Various News: JONAH Apologizes for Missing NJPW Royal Quest Shows, The Rock Black Adam Christmas Ornament
– As previously noted, JONAH had to withdraw from this weekend’s NJPW Royal Quest II shows in London due to travel issues caused by Hurricane Ian. JONAH apologized to the fans for his absence via Twitter, which you can see below:
“Sorry to all the fans attending. Everyone knows the UK is special for me and I love to wrestle there. It was out of my hands. Blame IAN! I was looking forward to stomping Mr potato head in front of you all! I’ll make sure I’m back in LONDON soon enough! #TMDK”
Sorry to all the fans attending. Everyone knows the UK is special for me and I love to wrestle there.
It was out of my hands. Blame IAN!
I was looking forward to stomping Mr potato head in front of you all!
I'll make sure I'm back in LONDON soon enough!#TMDK https://t.co/6IN1oUHbMt
— JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) October 1, 2022
– Hallmark.com has a new Christmas ornament available for pre-order for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson from his new, upcoming movie, Black Adam. The ornament will be available to ship on November 4.
More Trending Stories
- Dax Harwood Says Tony Khan Needs To Book Them More During NJPW Royal Quest Appearance
- Road Dogg on How John Cena Handled Losing to Kevin Federline
- Jake Roberts on How Andre the Giant Tore His Pectoral & Put Him to Sleep
- Chris Jericho On His Favorite Match in AEW So Far, How Eddie Kingston Reminds Him Of Randy Orton