Various News: Josh Barnett Offers Tama Tonga and nZo to Have Match at Bloodsport, WWE Android App Receives Bug Fix, ROH Best of the Decade Awards

January 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, Tama Tonga challenged nZo (formerly Enzo Amore) to a match for charity. Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett later tweeted out an invite to the two to settle their issues at Bloodsport. You can check out that tweet below.

Barnett wrote to Tama Tonga and nZo, “Alright. People keep tagging me about @real1 & @Tama_Tonga. If they want to get in my #Bloodsport ring then they can hit me up, and we’ll put something together. Otherwise, I say take it to @LightsOutXF here in LA.”

PWInsider reports that the Android version of the WWE app received a bug fix. The latest patch notes for the app note a “Bug Fix.” There were no other details available in the patch notes.

– Ring of Honor (ROH) has opened fan voting for the Best of the Decade Awards. More details are available RIGHT HERE. Voting will be open until tonight at 11:59 pm EST. Results will be revealed later next week.

