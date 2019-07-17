Various News: Kenny Omega & More Set For Meet & Greet During All Out Weekend, Roddy Piper Classic Film Coming to Blu-Ray

– Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Villain Enterprises will be doing meet & greets at Pro Wrestling Tees’ store during All Out weekend. The store announced that Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon will be doing a meet & greet on August 30th, as will the Young Bucks. Meanwhile, Omega will be appearing on September 1st. You can get full details at the link.

– The Roddy Piper-starring cult classic Hell Comes to Frogtown is making its Blu-Ray debut next month. Vinegar Syndrome have announced they will release a 4K restoration of the film, described by the company as follows:

In a post-nuclear holocaust wasteland, Sam Hell (“Rowdy” Roddy Piper) is like most other survivors; a nomadic scavenger roaming the bombed out remnants of the world for food and survival gear. But Sam is also harboring a major secret that even he isn’t aware of: he’s the last fertile man on Earth. As unexpected pregnancies are discovered, the remnants of the government decide to capture him and, with the aid of scientist Spangle, fit him with a secure chastity belt to ensure his virility is used only when needed. After learning of a group of supposed virgins who are being held captive by frog-mutant savages, Sam is sent on a rescue mission to free the women and then, of course, impregnate them. Is he up for the job? You bet… An ‘only in the 80s’ hybrid of post apocalyptic sci-fi weirdness, cynical humor, and horror touches, director Donald G. Jackson’s HELL COMES TO FROGTOWN is every bit as crazy as its title implies. Co-starring Sandahl Bergman (Conan the Barbarian), Rory Calhoun (Angel), and featuring a supporting performance from Nicholas Worth (Don’t Answer the Phone), Vinegar Syndrome presents HELL COMES TO FROGTOWN on Blu-ray in North America for the first time, in a brand new, 4k restoration.

The special features for the set, which arrives on August 27th, are:

• Region Free Blu-ray/DVD combo

• Newly scanned & restored in 4k from its 35mm interpositive

• Audio commentary with cinematographer/director Donald G. Jackson and writer/producer Randall Frakes

• ”Mean and Green” – a video interview with Randall Frakes

• ”Grappling with Green Gargantuans” – a video interview with lead actor “Rowdy” Roddy Piper

• ”Amphibian Armageddon” – a video interview with actor Brian Frank

• ”Creature Feature Creator” – a video interview with f/x artist Steve Wang

• Extended Scene

• Theatrical Trailer

• Reversible cover artwork

• English SDH subtitles