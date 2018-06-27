Various News: Kenny Omega Talks Possible 5th Match With Okada, Alison Brie Comments on Smackdown Appearance

– Kenny Omega recently appeared on X-Pac 1,2,360 (via wrestlinginc.com), and spoke about his Dominion match with Kazuchika Okada and a possible 5th match between them. Here is what he had to say…

“It’s what story are we going to tell that complements the other three matches that we’ve done. What story do we tell that leaves something open for a possible fifth match, because even though we were never told that there was gonna be a fifth match, I have a feeling that there’s gonna be a fifth match. So I didn’t want to blow everything in that match, and I wanted to leave it for that there is gonna be another one.”

– Alison Brie posted the following on Instagram, commenting on last night’s WWE Smackdown…