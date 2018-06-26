Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 6.26.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rusev defeated Xavier Woods @ 8:55 via submission [**¾]

– US Title Match: Eric Young defeated Champion Jeff Hardy @ 9:50 via DQ [*½]

– Jeff Hardy & The Usos defeated Sanity @ 6:50 via pin [**½]

– Becky Lynch defeated Sonya Deville @ 8:55 via submission [**½]

– Daniel Bryan defeated Harper @ 12:55 via DQ [***]

– Nakamura is off tonight’s show due to a dog bite injury and Becky Lynch vs. Peyton Royce is now Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville.

Miz TV With The Bludgeon Brothers : Miz brings out the Bludgeon Brothers, I hope they talk about them jumping Bryan last week during the gauntlet. Miz talks about them all dismantling Bryan, but Miz asks why they attacked Bryan. They stand silently and refuse to answer. Miz now shows them footage of Bryan talking about wanting to face the biggest and baddest on Smackdown. Miz is constantly begging off, fearing that he has angered the Bludgeons, and then shows footage of their win and stand off with Bryan prior to last week’s gauntlet. Bryan then blames Bryan for disrespecting the champions. Miz tries to stir the pot, and then calls Bryan the real villain and shows his beat down at the hands of the champions. Miz applauds this, but the Bludgeons are not impressed. Harper slaps the mic out of his hand and Bryan arrives. Miz continues to stir the pot and Bryan tells him to shut up, and says the Bludgeons are big and bad, but he has heart and isn’t afraid of them or The Miz. Bryan wants to know which one will fight him first. Harper accepts. This was a solid opening segment, playing off of last week’s angle.

– The New Day is backstage and Woods drinks a pancake shake to prep for his match against Rusev.

– English buries Woods & pancakes as he introduces Rusev.

Rusev vs. Xavier Woods : Big E, Kofi, & English are at ringside. Rusev overpowers Woods to begin, but Woods picks up the pace and hits a head scissors and dropkick. Rusev quickly cuts him off with a spinebuster for 2. We go screen in screen as Rusev dumps him to the floor and slams him to the announce table. Back in and Rusev covers for 2. He grounds the action. Woods fights back with a dropkick but is quickly cut off. Rusev works him over with kicks, and then starts working the back to start the set up for the accolade. The bear hug follows. Back to full screen as Woods tries to fight out and does. Woods lays in rights and kicks, and then follows with chops. A big forearm drops Rusev. The enziguri follows and then a slingshot DDT gets 2. Woods gets cut off, but fires back with a superkick but Rusev hits a Samoan drop. Rusev takes Woods up top, they battle for position and back to the mat and Woods posts Rusev. Woods heads back up top and the ropewalk elbow drop misses, and Rusev hits the machka kick and the accolade follows. Woods taps. Rusev defeated Xavier Woods @ 8:55 via submission [**¾] This was a pretty good opener, with the right man winning.

– Rusev says tonight was about AJ Styles. He knows AJ is scared, and proved that last week when he attacked English. Rusev says he’s taking the title to make for a great Rusev day,

– We get a wacky Jeff Hardy promo. He’s ready to take fight and flight tonight.

– Commentary explains that Nakamura is not cleared to compete and Hardy is doing an open challenge next.

– Lana & Naomi argue backstage and the cast of GLOW arrives. Lana is not impressed, as Allison Brie does her Russian gimmick to her. The GLOW girls say Lana & Naomi should work together. Lana & Naomi tease working together.

– Jeff Hardy issues his open challenge and Sanity answers. Ruh Roh Raggy. Eric Young is competing.

US Title Match: Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Eric Young : It’s a GWN flashback to 2016. Young attacks at the bell and beats down Jeff. Jeff cuts him off and they blow a twist of fate spot. Post break, and Young has Jeff grounded. Jeff fights out, but Young cuts him off and covers for 2. Young now works a hanging dragon sleeper in the corner, and then covers for 2. Young again grounds things with a neck crank, Jeff fights out, but Young slams him back down and covers for 2. Young again grounds things, Jeff escapes and fires up but gets whipped to the corner. He again covers for 2. Young hits a slam, but Jeff gets a roll up for 2. Young hits a clothesline and he covers for 2. Young keeps things grounded, working another neck crank. Jeff fights out and hits a jawbreaker, follows with rights and then an atomic drop, leg drop to the balls and a basement dropkick gets 2. Young counters the twist of fate and they work into a double down. The Usos arrive and brawl with Dain & Wolfe. Young joins in and we end in a DQ. Eric Young defeated Champion Jeff Hardy @ 9:50 via DQ [*½] Well that was dry white toast masquerading as a wrestling match. That’s a shame as they’ve had good matches in the past. At the very least, the Usos & Sanity issues made sense.

– Jeff and the Usos clear the ring and stand tall.

Sanity vs. Jeff Hardy & The Usos : TEDDY LONG TIME… JIP as Dain wipes out an Uso. Wolfe now works over an Uso on the floor and rolls him back in and covers for 2. Young back in and maintains control, going back to the ever-exciting neck crank. Dain tags back in and works over Jey, hitting a suplex for 2. Jey fires up but Dain cuts off the tag and hits a corner splash. Sanity maintains control as Young tags back in and lays in rights on Jey. Jey dumps him but Young cuts off the tag, pulling Jeff to the floor. Jey fights off double teams, Dain posts himself and we get wholesale changes to Jimmy and Wolfe. Jimmy runs wild and hits a Samoan drop. Jimmy up top and hits a high cross for 2. Jimmy hits the enziguri and Samoan clambake for 2 as Young makes the save. It breaks down and Jeff gets tossed. Superkick by Jey and many superkicks finally take Dain to the floor. Big tope by an Uso and back in, Wolfe hits a German on an Uso but Jeff tags in and the swanton finishes it. Jeff Hardy & The Usos defeated Sanity @ 6:50 via pin [**½] This was a solid tag match, but after coming in and looking like bad asses last week, Sanity losing in a trios match just felt like the wrong call.

Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville : Mandy Rose is at ringside. Lynch avoids a series of kicks to begin, and takes Deville down but Deville fires back with knee strikes and a shoulder tackle. Lynch escapes the cover and hits a kick and then Deville cuts her off and grounds her. They work into standing switches, and Lynch dumps Deville. Deville pulls Lynch to the floor, but Lynch tosses Deville over the announce table. We go screen in screen and back in, Lynch get a cradle for 2. Deville cuts her off, but Lynch hits a dropkick and Deville powders. Lynch follows but that’s a mistake as Deville cuts her off and takes control. Back in and Deville grounds the action. Back to full screen and Deville fires away with kicks and now locks on a body scissors. Lynch escapes, but Deville hits a spinebuster for 2. Lynch fires back with uppercuts, but Deville gets a backslide for 2. Deville goes back to the body scissors, and then lakes Lynch to he corner, but Lynch fires up with kicks and clotheslines. The XPLODER follows for 2. Deville now hits a knee strike and covers for 2. Lynch fires back with a flying forearm and that gets 2. Deville fights off the arm bar and gets the roll up and tights for 2. Lynch gets distracted by Rose and Deville slams her off the ropes and covers for 2. Lynch slams Deville into Rose and locks on disarmher for the win. Becky Lynch defeated Sonya Deville @ 8:55 via submission [**½] This was a nice, solid back and forth match with Becky overcoming the odds and shockingly picking up another win.

– James Ellsworth is here wearing as Asuka match. Tye Dillinger makes fun of him, calling him a one.

– We get a promo from Almas & Vega. They want competition but warn others to stay out of their way unless they want hurt.

– James Ellsworth makes his way out to the ring. Ellsworth talks about being a real man and says Asuka ruined Carmella’s celebration. He calls her out saying it’s a man’s world, and says he loves and respects women, and claims his love life is hot. But there is no love between he and Asuka or respect. He wasn’t ready for he last week and dares her to come and kick him again. Paige skips on out and asks what Ellsworth is doing and says Asuka isn’t here, and Ellsworth knew it and that’s why he came out here. Paige says that Carmella will defend against Asuka at Extreme Rules. Ellsworth says Asuka doesn’t deserve it and then says Paige is out here to ask him on a date. Paige says he’s right, and asks how next Tuesday sound. Ellsworth accepts. Paige then says it’s not a date; it’s a match, with Asuka. That was a segment that existed.

– Harper stares into nothingness backstage as Bryan warms up for his match with the Good Brothers. Nice to see them backing him up after they failed to beat the Bludgeons, a small but appreciated little thing.

Daniel Bryan vs. Harper : Rowan is at ringside. Harper attacks at the bell and just bullies Bryan until Brain fires back with kicks. Harper takes him to the floor but Bryan posts him and lays in kicks. Back in and Bryan connects with more kicks. Harper cuts him off and rakes at the eyes. Bryan fires up and dumps Harper to the floor. Harper then cuts off the suicide dive and slams Bryan to the announce table and follows with a big boot. Post break, and Harper has things grounded and then fires away with chops in the corner. Bryan fires up but runs into a bossman slam for 2. Harper follows with a senton atomico for 2. Harper again grounds things, Bryan hits a jawbreaker, but Harper immediately takes him back down. Bryan starts to fight back, attacks the arm and hits a corner dropkick and another. Harper cuts off the third with a Michinoku driver for 2. Harper takes things back to the ground. Bryan escapes, fires up with kicks, but runs into a dropkick. Harper goes back to the chops, and hits a head butt. Harper takes Bryan up top, follows him up, Bryan fires up with rights and hits a tornado DDT. Bryan now lights him up with YES kicks, and then gets a roll up for 2. Bryan looks for the YES lock but Rowan makes the save for the DQ. Daniel Bryan defeated Harper @ 12:55 via DQ [***] Bryan vs. Harper was a good and simple main event, working the classic big man vs. little man formula. It was refreshing to see Harper in singles action and getting to do more than his new basic bludgeoning offense. While it fits the team, it really limits a talented performer. Harper got to take most of the match, looked dominant, while Bryan got to make the resilient babyface comeback and almost won until Rowan ruined Bryan’s night for the DQ. I don’t really have a problem with the finish, other than they ran one on Raw in the main event and one earlier in the show, which feels extremely redundant. But it worked to set up the post match angle and reunion.

– The Bludgeons beat down Bryan post match until… KANE arrives to make the save. Kane attacks the champions and Bryan joins in and hits the Busaiku knee and Kane follows with a chokeslam. Bryan seems hesitant after they clear the ring, and Kane offers a hug. Bryan refuses at first but they hug and Team Hell No rides again.

– Paige arrives and says at Extreme Rules, Team Hell No get a tag title shot.

– End Scene.

