Various News: Kenny Omega Will Reportedly Sign With AEW, NJPW Signing Talent To Longer Deals, AEW Holding Rally Tonight

– In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc, it was reported that Kenny Omega will likely sign with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) after his NJPW contract expires on January 31. Omega can’t announce where he will go until February 1. Omega announced his departure during an interview with Tokyo Sports. NJPW found out about his exit through that interview and weren’t happy. They reportedly preferred how KUSHIDA announced that he was leaving.

It was reported earlier this week that NJPW will work with ROH instead of AEW in the future. However, Dave Meltzer said that NJPW “badly” doesn’t want to lose Omega, so they may consider working with AEW in the future. It was previously reported that NJPW didn’t want The Young Bucks and Cody to work the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden on April 6, although there is no bad blood between them.

– NJPW is now signing talent to longer deals, according to Meltzer.

He said: “Juice Robinson and Rocky Romero were three-year deals. I don’t know the length of Chase Owens’ deal but I know it’s more than a year, so it may very well be also three years. Tanahashi was also multi-year. We’re not going to have this situation where every year they worry about what’s going on. They’re gonna to try to get this thing a lot more stability with long-term contracts.”

He added that AEW signed Cody and the Young Bucks to five-year deals. Meltzer said that they didn’t have to use their own money for the promotion.

– AEW will hold their Double or Nothing rally in Jacksonville tonight at 5 PM ET in the parking lot of the West Club at the TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s believed that several signings and the Double or Nothing event will be announced there. Tonight’s episode of Smackdown is happening in the same city.