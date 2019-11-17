wrestling / News
Various News: King Kong Bundy Story in New Jeff Garlin Special, Jerry Lawler Appearing at GalaxyCon This Month, Dick the Bruiser Profiled
November 17, 2019 | Posted by
– Netflix recently released a new stand-up comedy special for comedian Jeff Garlin. PWInsider reports that the special features Garlin telling a story about a bouncer who once saved him in a club, and the bouncer turned out to be former WWE Superstar King Kong Bundy. The Netflix comedy special that references King Kong Bundy is available at the above link.
– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be appearing at GalaxyCon from November 22-24 in Louisville, Kentucky. Lawler will be appearing alongside Headlocked comic creator Michael Kingston.
– The Indy Star published an article profiling the local history on the late wrestler, Dick the Bruiser.
More Trending Stories
- Updated Card For NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II (SPOILERS)
- 2K Games Releases Statement on WWE 2K Facebook Account Hack, Issues Apology
- Jim Ross Says The Reason Kevin Sullivan Doesn’t Have A Booker Job Might Be Because People Think He’s a Satan Worshipper
- Booker T on Being Surprised By CM Punk’s WWE Backstage Appearance, Possibility of Punk Returning to the Ring