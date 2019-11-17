wrestling / News

Various News: King Kong Bundy Story in New Jeff Garlin Special, Jerry Lawler Appearing at GalaxyCon This Month, Dick the Bruiser Profiled

November 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
King Kong Bundy

Netflix recently released a new stand-up comedy special for comedian Jeff Garlin. PWInsider reports that the special features Garlin telling a story about a bouncer who once saved him in a club, and the bouncer turned out to be former WWE Superstar King Kong Bundy. The Netflix comedy special that references King Kong Bundy is available at the above link.

– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be appearing at GalaxyCon from November 22-24 in Louisville, Kentucky. Lawler will be appearing alongside Headlocked comic creator Michael Kingston.

The Indy Star published an article profiling the local history on the late wrestler, Dick the Bruiser.

