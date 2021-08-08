wrestling / News
Various News: Lana Set For First Post-WWE Appearance, Latest Gaming Video From Mia Yim, New Peacock-WWE Additions
August 7, 2021
– CJ Perry, the former Lana in WWE, is set for her first appearance after being released from the WWE over the summer. She will appear at the Legends of the Ring convention in Iselin, New Jersey on October 2. You can find more information here.
– Mia Yim has posted a new edition of It Takes Two with OKAYGAMER online.
– The Undertaker: The Last Ride Postmortem and WWE Game Night have both been added to Peacock.
