Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW, WALTER Has Altercation With Diamond Mine, Top 10 Moments In Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins Rivalry
– Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW will feature the following segments:
* Bobby Lashley gives an ‘All Mighty Response’ to Brock Lesnar
* Becky Lynch reacts to new challenger Doudrop
* What’s next for RK-Bro?
– WWE posted a new video from NXT featuring WALTER threatening Malcolm Bivens, only to be confronted by Roderick Strong.
EXCLUSIVE: @WalterAUT got into a backstage altercation with @Malcolmvelli and we have the footage for you right now!@roderickstrong #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/XtwK5Cs9a2
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 16, 2022
why tweet this on the lord’s day? smh. https://t.co/1TmEaNZDEu
— MALCOLM (all caps now) (@Malcolmvelli) January 16, 2022
– WWE has also posted a new video looking at the top ten moments in the Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins rivalry.
Watch the most unforgettable moments from the bitter rivalry between @WWERomanReigns and Seth “Freakin” Rollins.@WWERollins#WWETop10 pic.twitter.com/a0KCeaP6nY
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2022
