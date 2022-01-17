Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW, WALTER Has Altercation With Diamond Mine, Top 10 Moments In Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins Rivalry

wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight's WWE RAW, WALTER Has Altercation With Diamond Mine, Top 10 Moments In Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins Rivalry

January 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw - January 17 - Becky Lynch

– Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW will feature the following segments:

* Bobby Lashley gives an ‘All Mighty Response’ to Brock Lesnar
* Becky Lynch reacts to new challenger Doudrop
* What’s next for RK-Bro?

– WWE posted a new video from NXT featuring WALTER threatening Malcolm Bivens, only to be confronted by Roderick Strong.

– WWE has also posted a new video looking at the top ten moments in the Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins rivalry.

