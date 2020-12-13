Various News: Lio Rush Looks Back At His Last Eight Months, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Beer City Bruiser Gets His Own Beard Oil

– In a post on Twitter, Lio Rush looked back at the last eight months of his life, which started with a release from WWE.

He wrote: “8 months ago my life took a turn for the worst during the pandemic. With 2020 coming to an end, I’m looking back on what has happened since that tragic day of my release. The system tried to break me, but they’ve just given me the power to break ceilings.”

– WWE has released a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown:

– Beer City Bruiser revealed that he has his very own beard oil, “Root Beer City Bruiser.”