Various News: Lio Rush Looks Back At His Last Eight Months, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Beer City Bruiser Gets His Own Beard Oil
– In a post on Twitter, Lio Rush looked back at the last eight months of his life, which started with a release from WWE.
He wrote: “8 months ago my life took a turn for the worst during the pandemic. With 2020 coming to an end, I’m looking back on what has happened since that tragic day of my release. The system tried to break me, but they’ve just given me the power to break ceilings.”
— Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) December 12, 2020
– WWE has released a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown:
– Beer City Bruiser revealed that he has his very own beard oil, “Root Beer City Bruiser.”
"Root Beer-City Bruiser" has arrived! This scent is a true classic, for sure! It smells like an ice cold root beer poured onto a heaping scoop of French vanilla hard dip ice cream!! This will make your beard feel like a kid again!!! pic.twitter.com/ap3zaHxLqK
— Beer City Bruiser (@bcbwinchester) December 12, 2020
