Various News: Lucky Kid Replacing Aussie Open’s Mark Davis At ROH Honor United, Asuka Has A Lot Of Cabbage, Lana Hits Fashion Week

– Ring of Honor has announced that Lucky Kid will replace Aussie Open’s Mark Davis on their upcoming Honor United UK tour. Davis suffered a torn ACL and ruptured MCL. Kid will team with the other half of Aussie Open, Kyle Fletcher. They will face PCO and Brody King on October 25 in London, Jay and Mark Briscoe on October 26 in Newport and Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon on October 27 in Bolton.

i found out about my knee today here’s an update; pic.twitter.com/LbGuUHCnF1 — dunkzilla (@DUNKZILLADavis) October 15, 2019

– Asuka has posted a new video in which she takes part in something called “cabbage camp.”

– Lana (under her real name of CJ Perry) has also posted a video from New York Fashion Week.