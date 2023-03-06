wrestling / News
Various News: Luke Hawx Steps Away From Wildkat Wrestling Day-To-Day, Cassidy Riley Retirement Match Announced
A recent report by Fightful Select has revealed some assorted news item regarding Wildkat Wrestling, which you can find below:
– Founder and CEO of Wildkat Wrestling Luke Hawx has transitioned away from daily operations at the company, possibly in an effort to focus more on his screen career.
– On March 18, Cassidy Riley will enter the ring for a retirement bout at Wildkat.