Various News: Luke Hawx Steps Away From Wildkat Wrestling Day-To-Day, Cassidy Riley Retirement Match Announced

March 6, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Luke Hawx Wildkat Wrestling Image Credit: Wildkat Wrestling

A recent report by Fightful Select has revealed some assorted news item regarding Wildkat Wrestling, which you can find below:

– Founder and CEO of Wildkat Wrestling Luke Hawx has transitioned away from daily operations at the company, possibly in an effort to focus more on his screen career.

– On March 18, Cassidy Riley will enter the ring for a retirement bout at Wildkat.

Cassidy Riley, Luke Hawx, Wildkat Wrestling, Jack Gregory

