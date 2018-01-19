 

Various News: Mick Foley Attacks ‘Negan’ at an Indie Show, Montez Ford Comments on Wednesday’s Street Profits Loss, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

January 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Mick Foley

– Mick Foley appeared at a Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling (FSCW) show during the recent Paradise City Comic Con in Miami. During the appearance, Foley attacks someone playing Negan from Walking with The Dead

– Montez Ford of the Street Profits posted the following on Twitter, reacting to his team’s loss on Wednesday’s episode of NXT…

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Tyler Breeze (30)
* R-Truth (46)
* Pat Patterson (77)

