Various News: Mick Foley Attacks ‘Negan’ at an Indie Show, Montez Ford Comments on Wednesday’s Street Profits Loss, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Mick Foley appeared at a Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling (FSCW) show during the recent Paradise City Comic Con in Miami. During the appearance, Foley attacks someone playing Negan from Walking with The Dead…

– Montez Ford of the Street Profits posted the following on Twitter, reacting to his team’s loss on Wednesday’s episode of NXT…

Losing family, siblings, friends, occupations, sports, faced with adversity in our upbringings,

Me & my brother understand that… A loss ain't a loss, it's a lesson

Appreciate the pain, it's a blessin'

-Jay Z We’ll be back…#StreetProfits pic.twitter.com/tIea99hC3C — Montez Ford (@MontezFordWWE) January 18, 2018

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Tyler Breeze (30)

* R-Truth (46)

* Pat Patterson (77)