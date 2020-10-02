wrestling / News
Various News: Mikey Whipwreck Thanks DDP For Weight Loss, Yokozuna’s Birthday Today, AJPW Opens Pro Wrestling Tees Store
– In a post on Twitter, Mikey Whipwreck noted that he has lost 37.7 pounds, dropping from 266.3 to 228.6. He thanked DDP for the progress, as he has been using DDP Yoga.
He wrote: “As many of you know I’ve struggled with my weight for many years. Especially after I stopped wrestling full time. I hit 266.3 lbs on April 30th. Five months later I’m down 37.7 lbs to 228.6. Things have slowed down the past month with my back issues but HUGE kudos to @RealDDP & @ddpyoga. The program works! Ive also found not eating Chicken parm @ 2 AM helps as well. Slow & steady wins the race. Don’t rely on fad diets and gimmicks (like I did) & don’t be discouraged by small losses. The number WILL go down! If I can do it so can you! #37Down29ToGo”
@ddpyoga. The program works! Ive also found not eating Chicken parm @ 2 AM helps as well.😉Slow & steady wins the race. Don’t rely on fad diets and gimmicks (like I did) & don’t be discouraged by small losses. The number WILL go down! If I can do it so can you! #37Down29ToGo
— Mikey Whipwreck (@mikeywhipwreck_) September 30, 2020
– Yokozuna would have been 54 years old today. The WWE Hall of Famer passed away on October 23, 2000.
– AJPW has opened up a new store on Pro Wrestling Tees.
AJPW is very proud to announce our new International shop with @PWTees 🔥
From today you can buy official AJPW merchandise outside of Japan!
Click this link and start to feel the power of All Japan:https://t.co/bCbpYKFXTc
Many new item will added regularly! #ajpw #ajpwint pic.twitter.com/efMjlMRmvz
— AJPW International (@ajpwint) October 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Reveals One Of The Best Matches He’s Seen In Person, His Pick For The All-Time Voice Of Wrestling
- Andrew Yang Comments on Report That WWE Is Taking Over Talent’s Twitch Streams
- Gerald Brisco Teases and Fails to Deliver on His Big Announcement Again
- Eric Bischoff Reflects On His Favorite Road Warrior Animal Memory, Animal Walking His Son To The Ring For A Match