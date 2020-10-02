Various News: Mikey Whipwreck Thanks DDP For Weight Loss, Yokozuna’s Birthday Today, AJPW Opens Pro Wrestling Tees Store

– In a post on Twitter, Mikey Whipwreck noted that he has lost 37.7 pounds, dropping from 266.3 to 228.6. He thanked DDP for the progress, as he has been using DDP Yoga.

He wrote: “As many of you know I’ve struggled with my weight for many years. Especially after I stopped wrestling full time. I hit 266.3 lbs on April 30th. Five months later I’m down 37.7 lbs to 228.6. Things have slowed down the past month with my back issues but HUGE kudos to @RealDDP & @ddpyoga. The program works! Ive also found not eating Chicken parm @ 2 AM helps as well. Slow & steady wins the race. Don’t rely on fad diets and gimmicks (like I did) & don’t be discouraged by small losses. The number WILL go down! If I can do it so can you! #37Down29ToGo”

– Yokozuna would have been 54 years old today. The WWE Hall of Famer passed away on October 23, 2000.

– AJPW has opened up a new store on Pro Wrestling Tees.