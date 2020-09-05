wrestling / News
Various News: MJF Hypes Tonight’s Match With Jon Moxley, AEW Shop Sale, Mia Yim Raises Over 1K For Casey Michael
– In a post on Twitter, MJF hyped his upcoming AEW World title match with Jon Moxley at All Out later tonight.
He wrote: “Today’s the day. It’s time for change. It’s time for me to become what I was predestined to be since birth. This isn’t about you Jon. It’s all about pretty platinum.”
Today’s the day.
It’s time for change.
It’s time for me to become what I was predestined to be since birth.
This isn’t about you Jon.
It’s all about pretty platinum. pic.twitter.com/jOPqjmGIAs
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 5, 2020
– AEW Shop is now having a sale, with 20% off of everything through Monday.
ALL OUT sale starts NOW through 09/07
Save 20% off EVERYTHING with code ALLOUT at https://t.co/XtpDuzX56R#shopaew pic.twitter.com/h1XL1M7flI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 5, 2020
– Mia Yim noted on Twitter that her charity stream on Twitch raised over $1,000 for Casey Michael. The GoFundMe for his funeral has far exceeded the $2,500 goal, but is still accepting donations if you would like to do so.
Thank you everyone who contributed to the charity stream, we have raised $1115 for Casey. https://t.co/e24uYqzHOg
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) September 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy On MJF’s Character, Advice For Private Party, Other AEW Talents He Wants To Work With
- MJF On Why He Picked AEW Over WWE, Discusses How Having to Read Scripted Promos Would Make Him Feel
- Former Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Takes Issue With Reported New WWE Edict, Batista Reacts
- Paige, Renee Young, CM Punk, & More Comment on WWE Banning Third Party Platform Use