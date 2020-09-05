wrestling / News

Various News: MJF Hypes Tonight’s Match With Jon Moxley, AEW Shop Sale, Mia Yim Raises Over 1K For Casey Michael

– In a post on Twitter, MJF hyped his upcoming AEW World title match with Jon Moxley at All Out later tonight.

He wrote: “Today’s the day. It’s time for change. It’s time for me to become what I was predestined to be since birth. This isn’t about you Jon. It’s all about pretty platinum.

– AEW Shop is now having a sale, with 20% off of everything through Monday.

– Mia Yim noted on Twitter that her charity stream on Twitch raised over $1,000 for Casey Michael. The GoFundMe for his funeral has far exceeded the $2,500 goal, but is still accepting donations if you would like to do so.

