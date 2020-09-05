Various News: MJF Hypes Tonight’s Match With Jon Moxley, AEW Shop Sale, Mia Yim Raises Over 1K For Casey Michael

– In a post on Twitter, MJF hyped his upcoming AEW World title match with Jon Moxley at All Out later tonight.

He wrote: “Today’s the day. It’s time for change. It’s time for me to become what I was predestined to be since birth. This isn’t about you Jon. It’s all about pretty platinum.”

Today’s the day. It’s time for change. It’s time for me to become what I was predestined to be since birth. This isn’t about you Jon. It’s all about pretty platinum. pic.twitter.com/jOPqjmGIAs — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 5, 2020

– AEW Shop is now having a sale, with 20% off of everything through Monday.

ALL OUT sale starts NOW through 09/07 Save 20% off EVERYTHING with code ALLOUT at https://t.co/XtpDuzX56R#shopaew pic.twitter.com/h1XL1M7flI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 5, 2020

– Mia Yim noted on Twitter that her charity stream on Twitch raised over $1,000 for Casey Michael. The GoFundMe for his funeral has far exceeded the $2,500 goal, but is still accepting donations if you would like to do so.