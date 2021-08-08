Various News: MJF Says Chris Jericho Won’t Beat Wardlow, Pitbull Gary Wolfe Starts Podcast, WWE Artist Working On Hit Row Piece

– In a post on Twitter, MJF said that Chris Jericho will not be able to get past his fourth labour, Wardlow, on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.

He wrote: “Labour 4. Nuff said.”

– Pitbull #1, Gary Wolfe, has started his own podcast and Youtube channel, which you can find here.

– WWE artist Rob Schamberger has posted a progress photo of his upcoming piece for Hit Row.