Various News: MJF Says Chris Jericho Won’t Beat Wardlow, Pitbull Gary Wolfe Starts Podcast, WWE Artist Working On Hit Row Piece
– In a post on Twitter, MJF said that Chris Jericho will not be able to get past his fourth labour, Wardlow, on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.
He wrote: “Labour 4. Nuff said.”
Labour 4.
Nuff said. pic.twitter.com/RZb0XzZjxU
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 7, 2021
– Pitbull #1, Gary Wolfe, has started his own podcast and Youtube channel, which you can find here.
– WWE artist Rob Schamberger has posted a progress photo of his upcoming piece for Hit Row.
A progress shot of Rob’s first ever Hit Row piece, debuting tomorrow. Subscribers to our email newsletter see it first AND get an exclusive discount code. If you didn’t know, now you know. https://t.co/0Mmucc4mdE pic.twitter.com/Z9Qswnre42
— Schamberger Labs (@robschamberger) August 7, 2021
