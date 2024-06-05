wrestling / News
Various News: MLW Battle Riot VI Remastered Broadcast, Claudio Castagnoli Competing in TST’s Summer of Soccer
June 5, 2024 | Posted by
– MLW released a remastered version of the Battle Riot VI broadcast:
– Chris Lea with TST recently spoke to AEW star Claudio Castagnoli, who is competing in Summer of Soccer. Castagnoli noted during the chat, “I’ve been trying to show people that wrestlers aren’t one dimensional guys that just yell and scream.” You can view some clips that Lea shared below:
“I’ve been trying to show people that wrestlers aren’t one dimensional guys that just yell and scream.” AEW Star @ClaudioCSRO is competing in this week’s @tst7v7 with “Summer of Soccer” — his first time competing in soccer since he was 15! Check out our interview! @AEW pic.twitter.com/u7zzERJAWC
— Chris Lea – Sportscaster (@ChrisLeaTV) June 4, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Will Ospreay Says Doesn’t Feel Right Using Storm Driver 91 After Hurting Bryan Danielson
- Randy Orton Thinks It’s Nice Vince McMahon Is Out of WWE, Likes How WWE Takes Care of Talent Now
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Backstage Drama Between Veterans and Outsiders at WCW Slamboree 1997
- Eric Bischoff on if He Ever Saw Dean Malenko as a Main Eventer in WCW