Various News: MLW Battle Riot VI Remastered Broadcast, Claudio Castagnoli Competing in TST’s Summer of Soccer

June 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW Battle Riot VI, Xavier Woods Image Credit: MLW

– MLW released a remastered version of the Battle Riot VI broadcast:

– Chris Lea with TST recently spoke to AEW star Claudio Castagnoli, who is competing in Summer of Soccer. Castagnoli noted during the chat, “I’ve been trying to show people that wrestlers aren’t one dimensional guys that just yell and scream.” You can view some clips that Lea shared below:

