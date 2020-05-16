wrestling / News
Various News: More Episodes of WWE Confidential Coming to WWE Network, AAA Streaming Kenny Omega vs. Laredo Kid, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown,
May 16, 2020
– WWE Network News reports that the classic content for the month of May on the WWE Network will be episodes of WWE Confidential from 2003 and 2004. The content will debut on the service on Monday. It’s unknown at this time if this means the collection of that series will be complete, as the series didn’t air weekly so there are discrepancies in various episode counts.
– AAA will be livestreaming a match between Kenny Omega and Laredo Kid for the AAA Mega Championship tonight at 9 PM ET on Youtube. The match took place at Rey de Reyes back in March.
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
