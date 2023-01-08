Various News: Outlaw Wrestling Starts 2023, Kamille Works With JPWA

– Outlaw Wrestling out of NYC announced their inaugural 2023 bookings, featuring with Homicide (managed by Vinnie Stigma of Agonistic Front) vs. Crowbar (managed by Kevin Sullivan) for the company’s championship as well as The SAT vs. Encore Moore & Marcus Mathers & Jaden Valo. The show will take place on January 12 in Ridgewood, Queens, NY. You can see a pair of announcement tweets for the event below.

Holla at ya boy KG this week! Thursday in Queens for @OutlawProWres with VINNIE Stigma @StigmaNYC from @agnosticfront in the corner of NYC legend HOMICIDE

As he goes to war with @wcwcrowbar with KEVIN SULLIVAN in his corner. DOG COLLAR MATCH! #NYHC pic.twitter.com/W9xEqgKT1Y — Kevin Gill (@OGkevingill) January 7, 2023

We gonna put these three amazing athletes right through our SAP Table! See what I did there 🤣🤣🇵🇷🐵🙊🙈 @OutlawProWres let's Goooooo pic.twitter.com/WmBDziLip8 — The S.A.T (@RealJoelMaximo) December 30, 2022

