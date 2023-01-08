wrestling / News
Various News: Outlaw Wrestling Starts 2023, Kamille Works With JPWA
– Outlaw Wrestling out of NYC announced their inaugural 2023 bookings, featuring with Homicide (managed by Vinnie Stigma of Agonistic Front) vs. Crowbar (managed by Kevin Sullivan) for the company’s championship as well as The SAT vs. Encore Moore & Marcus Mathers & Jaden Valo. The show will take place on January 12 in Ridgewood, Queens, NY. You can see a pair of announcement tweets for the event below.
Holla at ya boy KG this week!
Thursday in Queens for @OutlawProWres with VINNIE Stigma @StigmaNYC from @agnosticfront in the corner of NYC legend HOMICIDE
As he goes to war with @wcwcrowbar with KEVIN SULLIVAN in his corner. DOG COLLAR MATCH! #NYHC pic.twitter.com/W9xEqgKT1Y
— Kevin Gill (@OGkevingill) January 7, 2023
We gonna put these three amazing athletes right through our SAP Table! See what I did there 🤣🤣🇵🇷🐵🙊🙈 @OutlawProWres let's Goooooo pic.twitter.com/WmBDziLip8
— The S.A.T (@RealJoelMaximo) December 30, 2022
– NWA’s Kamille posted about her work with Tom Prichard at JP Wrestling Academy, as you can see below:
They don’t call him Doc for nothing!!! Another great night of learning from 1 of the best trainers in the business,@drtomprichard! We all put in lots of work, I think every1 was blown 😮💨 Thanks to @JPWA865 for having me! Very lucky to be able to work w/ 2 legends within 2 days💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/ruCq8Q23Te
— Kamille (@Kamille_brick) January 7, 2023
