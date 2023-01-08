wrestling / News

Various News: Outlaw Wrestling Starts 2023, Kamille Works With JPWA

January 8, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
– Outlaw Wrestling out of NYC announced their inaugural 2023 bookings, featuring with Homicide (managed by Vinnie Stigma of Agonistic Front) vs. Crowbar (managed by Kevin Sullivan) for the company’s championship as well as The SAT vs. Encore Moore & Marcus Mathers & Jaden Valo. The show will take place on January 12 in Ridgewood, Queens, NY. You can see a pair of announcement tweets for the event below.

– NWA’s Kamille posted about her work with Tom Prichard at JP Wrestling Academy, as you can see below:

