wrestling / News
Various News: New Jon Moxley Promo Possibly On the Way, Brian Cage Pulled From DEFY Shows
– Jon Moxley may have a new promo video on the way. Nick Mondo, who directed the “Prison Break” and NJPW reveal trailers for Moxley, noted on Facebook that he was working with Moxley and said he’ll “have more to show soon.”
– DEFY Wrestling has announced that Brian Cage has had to pull out of their Super 8XGP shows on July 26th and 27th in Seattle due to his back injury:
Due to injury, Mr GMSI Brian Cage has been forced to pull out of the DEFY | SUPER 8XGP July 26th and July 27th in SEATTLE WA. However, All Elite Wrestling’s Christopher Daniels steps up to take on SCHAFF and enters the #SUPER8XGP!
Can the legend steal the show and become the DEFY World Champion? Or will the KING OF THE NORTH dispatch the FALLEN ANGEL in the very first round?
Win or lose, SCU member the “Fallen Angel” will be competing both nights in Seattle!
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Recalls Getting Into a Fight in Mexico City Airport With Haku, Ending Up in ‘Airport Jail’
- Kenny Omega Not Likely to Be Booked For NJPW, NJPW/AEW Relationship Described as ‘Cold’
- Jim Ross on Why AEW Has Instituted Time Limits, His Role in AEW
- Backstage Update on Original Plans for Roman Reigns’ Partner on Raw, Follow-Up Angle Planned for Cedric Alexander