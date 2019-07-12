Various News: New Jon Moxley Promo Possibly On the Way, Brian Cage Pulled From DEFY Shows

– Jon Moxley may have a new promo video on the way. Nick Mondo, who directed the “Prison Break” and NJPW reveal trailers for Moxley, noted on Facebook that he was working with Moxley and said he’ll “have more to show soon.”

– DEFY Wrestling has announced that Brian Cage has had to pull out of their Super 8XGP shows on July 26th and 27th in Seattle due to his back injury: