Various News: Nikki Bella Vlogs on Matteo’s First Words, Renee Paquette Back for Oral Sessions, Swerve City Performs Live

July 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Nikki Bella

– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella released a new vlog on her son Matteo saying his first words:

– Renee Paquette is back from maternity leave for this week’s Oral Sessions. You can listen to the new episode below:

“Renee’s back from maternity leave and is joined by Producer Emilio to discuss all things new mom life and of course some wrasslin!”

– The Swerve City Podcast channel released a video of Swerve City performing live:

