Various News: Nikki Bella Vlogs on Matteo’s First Words, Renee Paquette Back for Oral Sessions, Swerve City Performs Live
July 27, 2021
– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella released a new vlog on her son Matteo saying his first words:
– Renee Paquette is back from maternity leave for this week’s Oral Sessions. You can listen to the new episode below:
“Renee’s back from maternity leave and is joined by Producer Emilio to discuss all things new mom life and of course some wrasslin!”
– The Swerve City Podcast channel released a video of Swerve City performing live:
