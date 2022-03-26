Various News: NJPW Strong Preview, Rivals Tour Conclusion, Full Season Premiere of NWA Powerrr

– NJPW Strong returns with a new episode tonight on New Japan World and FITE TV. Tonight’s show features the conclusion of the NJPW Strong: Rivals Tour. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* Elimination Match: Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Danny Limelight & Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs & JR Kratos) vs. Clark Connors, Fred Rosser, Taylor Rust, Adrian Quest & The DKC

* Black Tiger vs. Rocky Romero

* Yuya Uemura vs. Daniel Garcia

– NWA has released the full season premiere episode of NWA Powerrr following the Crockett Cup 2022: