Various News: NJPW Strong Preview, Rivals Tour Conclusion, Full Season Premiere of NWA Powerrr
– NJPW Strong returns with a new episode tonight on New Japan World and FITE TV. Tonight’s show features the conclusion of the NJPW Strong: Rivals Tour. Here’s tonight’s lineup:
* Elimination Match: Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Danny Limelight & Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs & JR Kratos) vs. Clark Connors, Fred Rosser, Taylor Rust, Adrian Quest & The DKC
* Black Tiger vs. Rocky Romero
* Yuya Uemura vs. Daniel Garcia
– NWA has released the full season premiere episode of NWA Powerrr following the Crockett Cup 2022:
