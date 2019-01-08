Various News: NJPW Wants Chris Jericho vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, AEW Reportedly Hasn’t Signed A TV Deal, AEW Double or Nothing Likely For Las Vegas

– In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestlezone), Dave Meltzer said that NJPW wants to get Chris Jericho back for a match with Hiroshi Tanahashi, but Jericho’s contract expired after Wrestle Kingdom 13.

He said: “They really want Chris Jericho. I know Chris Jericho’s deal expired with the Tokyo Dome, but in the dressing room he challenged Hiroshi Tanahashi, and they do want to do that match this year (Tanahashi and Jericho) and Jericho does want to stay, it’s just a question of getting a new deal done. Everything that was happening last night changed last night again. So, there we are. I’m sure it’s going to be changing a lot.”

– Meltzer also spoke more about today’s AEW Double or Nothing rally and said that a TV deal announcement was unlikely.

He said: “I don’t think its going to be announced. The last I checked there was no TV deal signed. There are negotiations going on, but I say this a million times, a lot of people have a lot of negotiations. When it’s done it’s done and we’ll see. It’s far along enough that every one is confident of it, it’s far enough along that the Khan family signed all these guys to big deals. I mean they’re big deals and the key guys, I think The Young Bucks for sure, Cody, not everyone, very few, but those guys are under five-year contracts. I would be surprised if a TV deal is announced, I don’t think it’s done yet. I think that they’re confident there will be a TV deal in some form, but it’s the television business. We’ll see.”

– Finally, he also spoke about the Double or Nothing event itself, which he says will likely happen in Las Vegas. He said: “All In 2, Double or Nothing, they will make that announcement, I’m almost certain, this has been talked about, it’s likely Las Vegas. Date and that will probably be announced. There’s gonna most likely, if not for sure, be a Starrcast that Conrad Thompson’s gonna run in association and that will probably be announced as well.“