Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, LA Knight Interviewed by WESH 2
August 3, 2023
– PWInsider reports that The Rascalz vs. Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham will headline tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The matchup is a first-round tournament bout to determine the next contenders for the Impact World Tag Team Titles.
– WESH.com interviewed WWE Superstar LA Knight ahead of this weekend’s SummerSlam.
