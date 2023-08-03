wrestling / News

Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, LA Knight Interviewed by WESH 2

August 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Logo, AEW, Charlie Haas Impact Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that The Rascalz vs. Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham will headline tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The matchup is a first-round tournament bout to determine the next contenders for the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

WESH.com interviewed WWE Superstar LA Knight ahead of this weekend’s SummerSlam.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, LA Knight, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading