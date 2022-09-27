Various News: Note on Trademark Filing for House of Hardcore, Photo Gallery From Rock & Wrestling in Hamburg

– PWInsider reports that Extreme Original Productions filed a trademark application on September 21 for “House of Hardcore” for entertainment services. The filing had the following description:

G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. They had a previously registered trademark which expired in December 2021, so probably why they made a new application. Thanks to Steven Fernandes.

– VICE published a photo gallery on the Rock & Wrestling event that took place in Hamburg, Germany. Rock & Wrestling is an amateur wrestling event that’s held annually in St. Pauli.