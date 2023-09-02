– NWA is streaming an NWA 75 Night 1 recap, including two free matches:

On August 26th and 27th, the NWA celebrated its 75th Anniversary LIVE on FITE with 2 massive nights of wrestling action straight from The Chase in St. Louis, Missouri!

– Tmart Promotions has announced Brian Adias as the first guest for The Gathering 5 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here’s the announcement (via PWInsider):

The Gathering 5

August 1st – 4th

Hilton University Place

Charlotte, North Carolina

We have now had our first 29 people renew so that means we owe you our first Superticket Guest of the twenty four..

Making his first trip to the Gathering is

Forner World Class & Global star

Former 2x Texas Heavyweight Champion

Brian Adias

Brian was in World Class for many years as a good guy teaming wit the Von Erichs and even winning the World Class six man tag team titles with Kevin and Kerry.. In the fall of 1986 Brian would turn on Mike Von Erich and begin feuding with his long time friends..

Brian and his new partner Al Madril would win the World Class Tag Team Championship belts.

Brian was also apart of Starrcade 84 when he wrestled Master Ito.

We welcome Brian as a first time ever Guest to The Gathering 5.