wrestling / News

Various News: PAC Set For OTT Wrestling Match With WALTER, NJPW Looks at Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Feud

December 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PAC Neville

– Over the Top Wrestling has announced that PAC will take on WALTER for the OTT Championship at the company’s February 17th show in Dublin. You can see the announcement below:

– NJPW posted a new video looking at the feud between Tomohiro Ishii and Zack Sabre Jr. ahead of their match at Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4th:

