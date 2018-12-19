Various News: PAC Set For OTT Wrestling Match With WALTER, NJPW Looks at Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Feud

– Over the Top Wrestling has announced that PAC will take on WALTER for the OTT Championship at the company’s February 17th show in Dublin. You can see the announcement below:

Feb 17th National Basketball Arena Dublin #Homecoming

Walter Vs Pac

All floor seats SOLD OUT !

Stalls available at https://t.co/9949u5EmxD #OTT pic.twitter.com/pOXIGLhDrn — OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) December 19, 2018

– NJPW posted a new video looking at the feud between Tomohiro Ishii and Zack Sabre Jr. ahead of their match at Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4th: