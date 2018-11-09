Various News: PAC Set To Wrestle In His Hometown, Buddy Murphy Hypes Survivor Series, Latest Unboxed With Zack Ryder

– Defiant Wrestling has announced that PAC will debut for the promotion with a match in his hometown of Newcastle on January 5. You can see the entire announcement below.

PAC – formerly known as WWE’s Neville – will be wrestling live in his hometown of Newcastle on January 5, 2019. It will be the first time he has appeared in Newcastle since leaving WWE earlier this year, and becoming one of the hottest properties in Independent Wrestling.

PAC (real name Benjamin Satterley) has been confirmed for the first two Defiant Wrestling shows of 2019 in Newcastle on January 5 and February 16.

Defiant Wrestling are running events in Newcastle every month in 2019. Beginning Saturday, January 5, Defiant will be live in Newcastle every five weeks for their explosive “Loaded” shows.

Further coverage and information is available at https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/sport/pac-coming-home-huge-wrestling-15394061.

Defiant Wrestling’s spokesperson Adam Clery said: “In the last 3 years we’ve taken Defiant all over the world, but this still feels like a landmark moment for both the promotion and wrestling in Newcastle. We’re a part of the world that’s rightly proud of celebrating our success stories, so to be bringing one of the best entertainers in the entire world home for his first independent show here in nearly a decade is something we hope everyone will be excited about.”

You can purchase a season ticket with Defiant Wrestling which gets you access to their first six shows of the year – including the two featuring PAC – from 2pm on Friday, November 9. Alternatively, tickets for the January 5 O2 Academy show are on sale on Monday, November 12. Both are available from wearedefiant.com/tickets.

– Buddy Murphy hyped his Survivor Series match with Mustafa Ali on Twitter, writing the following:

Welcome back to the dance @MustafaAliWWE – #SurviviorSeries you show the world that you just can’t get the job done! Cos you can’t win the BIG one! But I’ll make sure your get your participation ribbon! — WWE Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) November 8, 2018

Ali decided to play the role of grammar police after, pointing out his typo of “Survivior” Series.

I thought the match was at Survivor Series, what is #SurviviorSeries? — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) November 8, 2018

Of course it’s not entirely Murphy’s fault, as WWE used the same hashtag on their own Twitter.

– In the latest WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, he looks at the new Ghostbusters toys from Diamond Select Toys.