Various News: PAC Works Out at Tokyo Gym, Tama Tonga Sends PAC a Message, Simon Gotch Open Contract For MLW
– PAC, the former Neville, was working out at a local gym in Tokyo as he preps for his Dragon Gate match on December 4th. You can see pics of him below:
ドラゴンゲートに参戦中のPAC選手、連日のミッドブレス虎ノ門にご来館。
ドラゴンゲート
11月7日(水)埼玉 春日部市ふれあいキューブ大会
11月8日(木)長野メルパルクホール大会開催です！#PAC#Neville#ドラゴンゲート#dragongate#midbreath pic.twitter.com/qV2G4AVXPL
— 水戸川 剛 Tsuyoshi Mitogawa (@midbreathcom) November 7, 2018
WWE退団後に再びドラゴンゲートに参戦中のPAC選手(Neville)が約5年ぶりにミッドブレスにご来館下さいました。#PAC#Neville#ドラゴンゲート#dragongate#midbreath pic.twitter.com/1jtgneOdHj
— 水戸川 剛 Tsuyoshi Mitogawa (@midbreathcom) November 5, 2018
– Speaking of PAC, Tama Tonga responded to the former WWE star’s first tweet in a year, teasing some possible overtures from the Bullet Club:
Whaddup Pac, what’s good? https://t.co/kPVtzFKHzD
— 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) November 7, 2018
– Simon Gotch has an open contract match for a “$10,000 Simon Gotch Prize Fight Challenge” at Thursday’s MLW Fightland in Chicago, Illinois. The show is a TV taping and also includes the following matches:
* World Tag Team Championship Match: Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. LA Park & Hijo de LA Park
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland
* Chicago Street Fight: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Sami Callihan
* Rush vs. Sammy Guevara
* Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* No Disqualifications Match: PCO vs. Brody King