wrestling / News

Various News: PAC Works Out at Tokyo Gym, Tama Tonga Sends PAC a Message, Simon Gotch Open Contract For MLW

November 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– PAC, the former Neville, was working out at a local gym in Tokyo as he preps for his Dragon Gate match on December 4th. You can see pics of him below:

– Speaking of PAC, Tama Tonga responded to the former WWE star’s first tweet in a year, teasing some possible overtures from the Bullet Club:

– Simon Gotch has an open contract match for a “$10,000 Simon Gotch Prize Fight Challenge” at Thursday’s MLW Fightland in Chicago, Illinois. The show is a TV taping and also includes the following matches:

* World Tag Team Championship Match: Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. LA Park & Hijo de LA Park
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland
* Chicago Street Fight: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Sami Callihan
* Rush vs. Sammy Guevara
* Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* No Disqualifications Match: PCO vs. Brody King

