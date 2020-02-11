wrestling / News
Various News: Luke and PJ Hawx Viral Video Gets Local News Coverage, Randy Orton Responds to Fan Who Got an Orton Tattoo, Top 10 Raw Moments
– WWLTV CBS in New Orleans interviewed Luke and PJ Hawx on the viral mall balcony stunt for Wildkat Sports. You can check out a video of the chat below.
As noted, PJ Hawx went viral when he jumped off the balcony at Esplanade Mall during a Wildkat Wrestling show. Hawx was teaming with his father, Luke Hawx, at the event. The two managed to pick up the win and capture the WKS tag team titles.
– WWE Now India released a new video where Randy Orton responds to the fan who got a tattoo of the WWE Superstar. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released the Top 10 Raw moments for last night’s show. You can check out that video below.
