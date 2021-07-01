wrestling / News

Various News: Preview for Dalton Castle’s Title Challenge at ROH Best in the World, Note on 2K Battlegrounds, Ever-Rise Attends Game 2 of Stanley Cup Finals

July 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH Best in the World

– ROH has released a new preview video for the Best in the World Six-Man Tag Team Title matchup. Dalton Castle will team with Dak Draper and Eli Isom against Shane Taylor Promotions. That video is available below:

– WWE 2K Battelgrounds will be available as a free game for PlayStation Plus subscribers this month. It will be available for the service starting on July 6.

– Former WWE Superstars, Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel), attended Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals. You can see that clip they shared below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chase Parker, Ever-Rise, Matt Martel, ROH Best in the World, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading