wrestling / News
Various News: Preview for Today's NJPW on Roku, Shayna Baszler on Oral Sessions, WWE 2K Battlegrounds Preview Clip
March 18, 2021
– NJPW has released a preview for this week’s episode of NJPW on Roku, which debuts today at 5:00 pm. This week’s episode features Ryu Lee vs. Hiromu Takahashi. Also, Roppongi 3K faces Suzuki-Gun. You can view that preview clip below.
– Renee Paquette has released the full video for her interview with Shayna Baszler on Oral Sessions, which you can view below:
– 2K Games released the following preview clip for WWE 2K Battlegrounds:
