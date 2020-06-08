wrestling / News

Various News: Randy Orton Jokes About Slapping Leg For NXT, Dominic DeNucci Hospitalized, NXT Takeover Highlights

June 8, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Randy Orton Edge Raw 5-18-20

– In a post on Twitter, Randy Orton said that he was ‘slapping his leg’ after hearing NXT Takeover: In Your House was a good show. Presumably, this was a joke at NXT’s expense given the amount of wrestlers who slap their legs while doing moves such as kicks.

He wrote: “Heard #WWENXT #TakeoverInYourHouse was great! Slappin my leg for you guys. Sincerely #legslap.

– Bobby Fulton announced on Twitter that former wrestler and trainer Dominic DeNucci, who trained the likes of Mick Foley and Shane Douglas, has been hospitalized.

He wrote: “Asking for prayers for Dominic DeNucci, I’ve been notified that he is in the hospital.

– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT Takeover: In Your House.

