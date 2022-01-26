Various News: Randy Orton Tattoo Lawsuit Receives New Trial Date, Ryan Katz Starts Pro Wrestling Tees Store

– PWInsider reports that the Randy Orton tattoo lawsuit has received a new trial date, which is scheduled for September 26. Tattoo artist Catherine Alexander is suing WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, 2K Games, 2K Sports, Visual Concepts Entertainment, and Yuke’s Co. over Randy Orton’s tattoo designs appearing in the WWE 2K game series. She brought the lawsuit before the US District Court Southern District of Illinois.

– Former WWE NXT creative producer Ryan Katz has opened his own Pro Wrestling Tees store. Ryan Katz was among WWE NXT staff and personnel cuts that took place earlier this month.