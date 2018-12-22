Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Rare Andre the Giant Footage Online, Naomi Reacts To Most Underrated Award, WWE Superstars On What Superhero They Would Be

December 22, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Andre the Giant

Promoter John Arezzi is now on Twitter and has been releasing rare footage that he taped at Madison Square Garden in the 1970s. After a recent fan poll, he released an entire match between Andre the Giant and Professor Tanaka. You can see that and other clips and photos below.

– Naomi was awarded “Most Underrated” by WWE’s Instagram. She wrote the following tweet in response:

– The latest edition of “Ask the PC” has superstars commenting on which superhero they would like to be. Among those asked include Kacy Catanzaro, Bianca Belair, Fabian Aichner, Lacey Lane, Mansoor Al-Shehail, Deonna Purrazzo and Tegan Nox.

article topics :

Andre the Giant, Naomi, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading