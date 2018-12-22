Various News: Rare Andre the Giant Footage Online, Naomi Reacts To Most Underrated Award, WWE Superstars On What Superhero They Would Be

Promoter John Arezzi is now on Twitter and has been releasing rare footage that he taped at Madison Square Garden in the 1970s. After a recent fan poll, he released an entire match between Andre the Giant and Professor Tanaka. You can see that and other clips and photos below.

Thanks to the 200 people who voted on the poll today. Winning with a majority of 48% as promised here is a clip from @TheGiant46 Andre The Giant vs. Professor Tanaka from Madison Square Garden I filmed back in the early 70s. Enjoy!! pic.twitter.com/wALs62QmQv — John Arezzi (@JohnArezzi) December 20, 2018

I used to shoot 8mm film at Madison Square Garden when I was a kid. Have dozens of matches on film. Here are a few stills from my film of Andre The Giant’s MSG debut from 1972 vs. Buddy Wolfe! @TheGiant46 pic.twitter.com/mzsbNcBWx1 — John Arezzi (@JohnArezzi) December 19, 2018

Mil Mascaras debut in NY at Madison Square Garden. He was the first wrestler in the history of MSG allowed to wear his mask by the NY State Athletic Commissiob. A few seconds of history I shot back in the day. pic.twitter.com/RN9Fn1nhXF — John Arezzi (@JohnArezzi) December 20, 2018

An early Christmas gift for all my followers! Here is a clip from a 1973 bout between Fred Blassie vs. WWWF Champ Pedro Morales at MSG! The crowd was at a near riot frenzy! Suspension of disbelief??? Oh hell yeah! pic.twitter.com/Se3CovGITL — John Arezzi (@JohnArezzi) December 21, 2018

– Naomi was awarded “Most Underrated” by WWE’s Instagram. She wrote the following tweet in response:

Fuel to my fire pic.twitter.com/uNA7V5n9GC — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 22, 2018

– The latest edition of “Ask the PC” has superstars commenting on which superhero they would like to be. Among those asked include Kacy Catanzaro, Bianca Belair, Fabian Aichner, Lacey Lane, Mansoor Al-Shehail, Deonna Purrazzo and Tegan Nox.