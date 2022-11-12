wrestling / News
Various News: Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong, Fred Yehi vs. Minoru Suzuki Featured, This Weekend’s UWN TV Lineup
– A new episode of NJPW Strong debuts tonight on New Japan World. Here’s tonight’s lineup:
* Kenny King vs Che Cabrera
* Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest vs JR Kratos & Danny Limelight
* Fred Yehi vs. Minoru Suzuki
– Here is this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV lineup:
* UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater w/ Prince Nana & The Embassy vs. Carlito Colon
* Danny Limelight vs. Shane Haste
* Ju Dizz vs. Honest w/ The Institution
* Alex Gracia & Savanna Stone vs. Zeda Zhang & Mylo