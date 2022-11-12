– A new episode of NJPW Strong debuts tonight on New Japan World. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* Kenny King vs Che Cabrera

* Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest vs JR Kratos & Danny Limelight

* Fred Yehi vs. Minoru Suzuki

– Here is this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV lineup:

* UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater w/ Prince Nana & The Embassy vs. Carlito Colon

* Danny Limelight vs. Shane Haste

* Ju Dizz vs. Honest w/ The Institution

* Alex Gracia & Savanna Stone vs. Zeda Zhang & Mylo