Various News: Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong, Fred Yehi vs. Minoru Suzuki Featured, This Weekend’s UWN TV Lineup

November 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Strong Fred Yehi vs. Minoru Suzuki Image Credit: NJPW

– A new episode of NJPW Strong debuts tonight on New Japan World. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* Kenny King vs Che Cabrera
* Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest vs JR Kratos & Danny Limelight
* Fred Yehi vs. Minoru Suzuki

– Here is this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV lineup:

* UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater w/ Prince Nana & The Embassy vs. Carlito Colon
* Danny Limelight vs. Shane Haste
* Ju Dizz vs. Honest w/ The Institution
* Alex Gracia & Savanna Stone vs. Zeda Zhang & Mylo

