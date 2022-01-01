wrestling / News

Various News: ROH Best of 2021 Weekend TV Preview, 2point0 Share Their Top 10 Moments of 2021

January 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– This weekend’s weekly ROH TV episode is a Best of 2021 special. Here’s the lineup:

* Jay and Mark Briscoe vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett – Death Before Dishonor 2021
* Brody King vs. Jonathan Gresham – Honor for All 2021
* Bandido vs. Flamita vs. Rey Horus – ROH 19th Anniversary

– 2point0 released a new vlog showcasing their Top 10 Moments of 2021:

