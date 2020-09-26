Various News: ROH Weekend TV Lineup, Updated Lineup for Next UWN Primetime Live, New Match Set for Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F

– Here is the lineup for this weekend’s ROH TV, which will feature the continuation for the opening round of the ROH Pure Title Tournament:

* Pure Title Tournament Round One: Fred Yehi vs. Silas Young

* Pure Title Tournament Round One: Josh Woods vs. Kenny King

– The United Wrestling Network returns with its latest episode of Primetime Live on Tuesday, September 29. Yesterday, UWN announced that Cece Channel vs. Ruby Raze was added to the card. Here’s the updated lineup for next week’s episode, which streams live on FITE TV:

* NWA National Champion Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch

* Allysin Kay vs. Nicole Savoy

* CWH Heritage Champion Ray Rosas vs. Papp Esco

* UWN Tag Team Champions SoCal Distancing vs. The Real Money Boys

* Ruby Raze vs. Cece Chanel

* Chris Dickinson returns

– GCW and Jimmy Lloyd announced that 1 Callded Manders will face Logan Stunt at Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F. The event is scheduled for Friday, October 9 during GCW’s The Collective. Here’s the announcement: