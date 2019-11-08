Various News: Santino Marella Named Ambassador For Judo Canada, ROH Draws More Attendance Numbers

– The former Santino Marella has been named as the first official ambassador for Judo Canada. The organization announced the news on Tuesday than Anthony Carelli, a longtime judo enthusiast, will take on the role.

As an an ambassador for the group, Carelli will, per the announcement, “promote Judo Canada and the sport of judo in Canada, as well as comment during webcasts and promotional events of the organization.”

– The WON reports that ROH’s shows over the weekend did poor attendance numbers. According to the site, the November 2nd show in Pittsburgh had 250 fans in attendance and the November 3rd show had 300.