Various News: Sasha Banks Joins Bayley for Instagram Live Charity Stream, Match Listing for This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up
– Sasha Banks got together with Bayley and Roxanne Perez over an Instagram Live chat to help raise money for charity. You can see a photo of the chat session with Banks, Bayley, and Perez at the above link. Previously, Bayley posted the following message on her charity stream (h/t PWInsider):
“You’re welcomeeee!…. Because my 3rd guest joining me on IG live Dec 14 to benefit @familygivingtree is the one and only @themercedesvarnado. A main event of Wrestlemania, a star in The Mandalorian, killing the runways on Fashion weeks, co-owner of an award winning CBD company (@kanndelabs), and that’s all I’ll say for now because she’s gonna get a big head over this.
The best thing about having her on is that Mercedes asked ME to be a part of this interview to help spread the love.
Please join us next Wednesday, Dec. 14, as I’ll be hanging out with some amazing people. We can share some hot cocoa, answer some questions you may have, play games, and enter to win raffles! Click the link in my bio to see how you can contribute to @familygivingtree this year.
Other guests announced include actor New Girl Jake Johnson.”
– PWInsider is reporting the following non-spoiler match listing for Friday’s edition of NXT Level Up:
* Charlie Dempsey vs. Myles Borne
* Sol Ruca vs. Dani Palmer
* Trick Williams vs. Hank Walker
* Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Oba Femi and Bryson Montana
