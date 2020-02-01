wrestling / News

Various News: Shannon Moore on Catching Up With Sean Waltman, Killer Kelly Set for Bloodsport in April, Marti Belle Joins GCW For The Culture Event

February 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shannon Moore

As noted, former WWE Superstars Shannon Moore and Sean Waltman (X-Pac) were at the WWE Performance Center this week. Moore shared the following tweet and comments on hanging out with Waltman.

Shannon Moore wrote, “While working at @WWEPC and @WWENXT this week I got to catch up with @TheRealXPac .Sean has a brilliant wrestling mind and was a pioneer for helping create opportunities for smaller guys in the wrestling industry. Grateful to call this guy a friend.”

– GCW announced this week that Killer Kelly will make her GCW debut on April 2 at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III. You can check out the announcement below.

– Marti Belle will be in action at GCW’s For The Culture event. It’s scheduled for April 3 in Tampa, Florida. You can check out her announcement on the event below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW Bloodsport 3, Killer Kelly, Sean Waltman, Shannon Moore, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading