Various News: Shannon Moore on Catching Up With Sean Waltman, Killer Kelly Set for Bloodsport in April, Marti Belle Joins GCW For The Culture Event

– As noted, former WWE Superstars Shannon Moore and Sean Waltman (X-Pac) were at the WWE Performance Center this week. Moore shared the following tweet and comments on hanging out with Waltman.

Shannon Moore wrote, “While working at @WWEPC and @WWENXT this week I got to catch up with @TheRealXPac .Sean has a brilliant wrestling mind and was a pioneer for helping create opportunities for smaller guys in the wrestling industry. Grateful to call this guy a friend.”

While working at @WWEPC and @WWENXT this week I got to catch up with @TheRealXPac .Sean has a brilliant wrestling mind and was a pioneer for helping create opportunities for smaller guys in the wrestling industry. Grateful to call this guy a friend. pic.twitter.com/vHLFkeeOB2 — Shannon Moore (@TheShannonBrand) January 31, 2020

– GCW announced this week that Killer Kelly will make her GCW debut on April 2 at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III. You can check out the announcement below.

*BLOODSPORT Update* ICYMI KILLER KELLY makes her GCW debut on 4/2 at Bloodsport! Plus

MOX vs BARNETT

MINORU vs DICKINSON

JEFF COBB

DAVEY BOY JR Get Tix:https://t.co/GJQSJCtdzL Josh Barnett's Bloodsport III

Thurs 4/2 – 8pm

Ybor City FL Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/vzHLzBaCYQ — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 1, 2020

– Marti Belle will be in action at GCW’s For The Culture event. It’s scheduled for April 3 in Tampa, Florida. You can check out her announcement on the event below.