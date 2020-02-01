wrestling / News
Various News: Shannon Moore on Catching Up With Sean Waltman, Killer Kelly Set for Bloodsport in April, Marti Belle Joins GCW For The Culture Event
– As noted, former WWE Superstars Shannon Moore and Sean Waltman (X-Pac) were at the WWE Performance Center this week. Moore shared the following tweet and comments on hanging out with Waltman.
Shannon Moore wrote, “While working at @WWEPC and @WWENXT this week I got to catch up with @TheRealXPac .Sean has a brilliant wrestling mind and was a pioneer for helping create opportunities for smaller guys in the wrestling industry. Grateful to call this guy a friend.”
– GCW announced this week that Killer Kelly will make her GCW debut on April 2 at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III. You can check out the announcement below.
*BLOODSPORT Update*
ICYMI
KILLER KELLY makes her GCW debut on 4/2 at Bloodsport!
Plus
MOX vs BARNETT
MINORU vs DICKINSON
JEFF COBB
DAVEY BOY JR
Get Tix:https://t.co/GJQSJCtdzL
Josh Barnett's Bloodsport III
Thurs 4/2 – 8pm
Ybor City FL
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/vzHLzBaCYQ
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 1, 2020
– Marti Belle will be in action at GCW’s For The Culture event. It’s scheduled for April 3 in Tampa, Florida. You can check out her announcement on the event below.
