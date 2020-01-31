wrestling / News
Various News: Shannon Moore and Sean Waltman At WWE PC, Lineup For MLW Fusion Tomorrow, Final Card For MLW Fightland
– PWInsider reports that Shannon Moore and Sean Waltman were both at the WWE Performance Center this week.
– Here’s the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports:
*Marshall Von Erich vs. MJF
*No Holds Barred Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch
*World Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (champion) vs. Drago.
– And here’s the lineup for MLW Fightland tomorrow:
*MLW Champion Jacob Fatu vs. CIMA.
*Killer Kross debuts vs. Tom Lawlor.
*T-Hawk vs. Alex Hammerstone.
*Erick Stevens vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
*Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Jimmy Havoc.
*Low Ki vs. King Mo (cornered by Dan Lambert)
*Lumberjack Match: Los Parks vs. CONTRA Unit.
*MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez.
*Puma King & Gringo Loco vs. Injustice
*Dominic Garrini’s Open Prize Fight Challenge.
*Mance Warner vs. Gino Medina
*Séptimo Dragon vs. Douglas James.
*MLW Tag Team Champions Marshall and Ross Von Erich to appear.
*Savio Vega to compete.
*Mance Warner is bringing a mystery wrestler.