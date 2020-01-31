Various News: Shannon Moore and Sean Waltman At WWE PC, Lineup For MLW Fusion Tomorrow, Final Card For MLW Fightland

– PWInsider reports that Shannon Moore and Sean Waltman were both at the WWE Performance Center this week.

– Here’s the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports:

*Marshall Von Erich vs. MJF

*No Holds Barred Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch

*World Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (champion) vs. Drago.

– And here’s the lineup for MLW Fightland tomorrow:

*MLW Champion Jacob Fatu vs. CIMA.

*Killer Kross debuts vs. Tom Lawlor.

*T-Hawk vs. Alex Hammerstone.

*Erick Stevens vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

*Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Jimmy Havoc.

*Low Ki vs. King Mo (cornered by Dan Lambert)

*Lumberjack Match: Los Parks vs. CONTRA Unit.

*MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez.

*Puma King & Gringo Loco vs. Injustice

*Dominic Garrini’s Open Prize Fight Challenge.

*Mance Warner vs. Gino Medina

*Séptimo Dragon vs. Douglas James.

*MLW Tag Team Champions Marshall and Ross Von Erich to appear.

*Savio Vega to compete.

*Mance Warner is bringing a mystery wrestler.