Various News: Suge D Files For Trademark For Pineapple Pete, MJF Focus of CZW PPV, Free NJPW Match

– PWInsider reports that Jamar ‘Suge D’ Wilson filed for a trademark of his AEW nickname Pineapple Pete on August 2. You can next see Pineapple Pete on tomorrow’s AEW Dark, where he’ll team with Corey Hollis and Aaron Solow against Jurassic Express.

– The latest CZW PPV is centered around MJF and looks at his matches before he joined AEW.

– The latest free match from NJPW features Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay from last year’s G1 Climax 29 tournament.