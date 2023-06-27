wrestling / News
Various News: Synopsis & Preview for Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring on Junkyard Dog, Video Update on MLW Never Say Never
– A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring debuts tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s episode, showcases late WWE Hall of Famer, Sylvester Ritter, aka Junkyard Dog. Here’s a synopsis and preview clip for tonight’s episode:
“The Junkyard Dog”
“One of the first Black megastars in wrestling, the Junkyard Dog’s journey to the top of the business is marked by addiction and unrealized potential.”
.@DarkSideofRing Co-Creators @Evanhusney & @Jasoneisener break down “The Junkyard Dog,” with a look at what to expect during a brand new episode on the wrestling icon.
More on his prolific career and rise to stardom. Tomorrow at 10P on VICE TV. pic.twitter.com/2omRGbxsaJ
— VICE TV (@VICETV) June 26, 2023
– MLW released the following video update on next month’s Never Say Never:
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Reaction To Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
- Note On Backstage Views Of Vince McMahon Changing Entire WWE Shows
- Note on Backstage Relationship Between The Young Bucks and FTR
- Tony Khan Explains Adam Cole’s Absence From Forbidden Door, Why CM Punk Didn’t Do Media Scrum