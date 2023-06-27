wrestling / News

Various News: Synopsis & Preview for Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring on Junkyard Dog, Video Update on MLW Never Say Never

June 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dark Side of the Ring, VICE Media Group Image Credit: VICE TV

– A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring debuts tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s episode, showcases late WWE Hall of Famer, Sylvester Ritter, aka Junkyard Dog. Here’s a synopsis and preview clip for tonight’s episode:

“The Junkyard Dog”
“One of the first Black megastars in wrestling, the Junkyard Dog’s journey to the top of the business is marked by addiction and unrealized potential.”

– MLW released the following video update on next month’s Never Say Never:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dark Side of the Ring, Junkyard Dog, MLW, MLW: Never Say Never, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading